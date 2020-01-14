Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLGT. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

