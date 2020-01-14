Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 654 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 859,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,423,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Nomura assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

