Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

EEM traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 75,743,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,561,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.929 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

