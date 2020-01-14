Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.08. 23,897,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,682,480. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $159.91 and a one year high of $221.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.