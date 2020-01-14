Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 11,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 278,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Get Future Fintech Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.