Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,144 shares during the period. Oshkosh comprises 0.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 421,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

