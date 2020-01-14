Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,686,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. 286,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

