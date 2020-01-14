Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.19. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 1,238 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Get Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.