GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 13.3%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was down 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.71, approximately 12,561,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 4,873,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Get GameStop alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $313.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 384,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,496 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 284,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.