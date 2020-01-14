GameStop’s (GME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GME. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. GameStop has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GameStop by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

