Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $5.13 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 231.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 577.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,671,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $322,647,000 after buying an additional 1,424,922 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.01. 9,518,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The firm has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.27 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

