Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 74.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 19.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 166,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $535,000.

GCO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 1,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,550. The company has a market cap of $704.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.