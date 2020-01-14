Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.67. 3,141,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

