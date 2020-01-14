Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,037,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 399,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,329,000 after purchasing an additional 768,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.33. 131,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

