Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,381,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,326,937 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

