Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.