Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce $410.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.44 million and the highest is $416.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $769.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.39 million to $778.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $761.87 million, with estimates ranging from $643.93 million to $845.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,195,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,937,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,328,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

GMAB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 235,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

