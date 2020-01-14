Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,428 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Gentex worth $101,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Gentex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,578. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

