GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires 526 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $130.46. The company had a trading volume of 763,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,363. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.85 and a 1 year high of $130.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.739 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

