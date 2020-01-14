GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires 804 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.37 and a fifty-two week high of $156.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.