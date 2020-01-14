GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 122,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,833. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.92. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

