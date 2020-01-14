Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GLUU. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of GLUU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $817.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 88.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

