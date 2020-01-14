GNC (NYSE:GNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.36. GNC shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 45,508 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $189.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.05 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in GNC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GNC by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

