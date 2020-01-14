GNC (NYSE:GNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.36. GNC shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 45,508 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $189.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in GNC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GNC by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.
Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.