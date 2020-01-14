Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMLP. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $10.00 target price on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 171,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,722. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $594.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

