Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. 85,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,387. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3499 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

