Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Trading Up 0.4%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.49, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 17.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

