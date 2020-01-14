Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.