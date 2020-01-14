Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $813,069.36 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 18,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $813,069.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,138,468.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,824.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,351.10.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $353,786.08.

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 15,741 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $632,158.56.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 5,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $221,485.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

GSHD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. 3,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a PE ratio of 222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.