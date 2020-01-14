Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 539,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 133.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 116.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 255,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.