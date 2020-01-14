GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a P/E ratio of 731.00 and a beta of 1.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $62,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GSI Technology by 14.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GSI Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 49.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

