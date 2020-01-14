GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Shares Up 5.1%

GTEC Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 15,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 43,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes ultra-premium cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

