Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 280,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

HNRG opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.03.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hallador Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

