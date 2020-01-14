Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.10 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

HALO stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.86. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

