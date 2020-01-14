Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.80

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.80 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.
HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.
In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
