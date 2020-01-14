Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.80

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.80 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

