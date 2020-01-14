Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $268,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,884. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

