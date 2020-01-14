Hays (LON:HAS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hays (LON:HAS) to a sector performer rating in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Hays to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hays to an underperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 169.50 ($2.23).

LON:HAS opened at GBX 170.40 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Hays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.34.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

