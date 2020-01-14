HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Receives $157.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.54.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $147.91. 1,174,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

