Head-To-Head Analysis: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) versus Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 2.25% 1.94% 0.44% Donegal Group 2.25% 1.94% 0.44%

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Donegal Group pays out -58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $771.83 million 0.48 -$32.76 million N/A N/A Donegal Group $771.83 million 0.54 -$32.76 million ($1.00) -14.52

Risk & Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Donegal Group and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Donegal Group beats Donegal Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Donegal Group Company Profile

