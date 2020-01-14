Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Research analysts at Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.95.

NYSE HP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 259,858 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 318,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 74,753 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $4,223,000. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

