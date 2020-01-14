Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Spire accounts for about 0.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Spire worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spire by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

NYSE SR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,763. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

