Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $41.99 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Enbridge worth $41,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 935.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. 627,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,718. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

