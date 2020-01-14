Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $18.70 Million in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,000. Synaptics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 188.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.62. 13,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,309. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

