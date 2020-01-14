Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $9.59 Million in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.66.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

