Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $9.59 Million in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.66.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
Read More: Resistance Level
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.