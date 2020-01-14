Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of South Jersey Industries worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.51%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

