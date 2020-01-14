Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 34,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.13. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.