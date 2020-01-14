Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 14,500 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises 2.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $38,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 538,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,631. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.