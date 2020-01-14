Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

