Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 342 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,071,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The firm has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.27 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

