Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ opened at $16.25 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hertz Global by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hertz Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hertz Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

