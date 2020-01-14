HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $804.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.73.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 104.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 131.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

